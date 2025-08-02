Elizabeth Holmes to Jen Shah: Ghislaine Maxwell joins high-profile convicts in Camp Bryan’s prison

Epstein accomplice and convicted child sex trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been serving a 20-year prison sentence, has been moved into Camp Bryan, a minimum-security federal prison camp in Texas. The prison also houses disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah. Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a low-security Texas prison(AP)

The Bureau of Prisons did not clarify why Maxwell was moved abruptly. However, this comes a week after top DOJ officials met her. Her accomplice and ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

"We can confirm Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas," a Bureau of Prisons spokesman said, according to Axios.

Maxwell has been convicted of procuring minors for Epstein to abuse. She had been serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee in Florida. Camp Byran is a minimum-security facility for women in Bryan, Texas. It is about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

However, Ghislaine Maxwell is not the only high-profile inmate in Camp Bryan. She joins the likes of Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes.

Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, is serving an 11-year, three-month sentence at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan after being convicted of fraud and conspiracy. Her imprisonment stems from a high-profile scandal where she misled investors and the public about Theranos’ blood-testing technology, which promised revolutionary results but delivered inaccurate data. Sentenced on November 18, 2022, following a 2021 guilty verdict on four counts, Holmes began her term on May 30, 2023.

Jen Shah, a former star of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is incarcerated at FPC Bryan for a 6.5-year sentence after pleading guilty to telemarketing fraud in July 2022. Her conviction arose from orchestrating a nationwide scheme that targeted vulnerable elderly victims, defrauding them of over $9.5 million through fake business opportunities. Sentenced on January 6, 2023, she reported to prison on February 17, 2023, and is eligible for release around August 2028, with possible early release for good conduct.