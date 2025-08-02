Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell moved to minimum security Texas prison

Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been moved from a prison in Florida to a minimum security facility in Texas, the Bureau of Prisons said Friday. This undated trial evidence image obtained December 8, 2021, from the US District Court for the Southern District of New York shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein.(AFP)

No reason was given for the move but it comes a week after a top Justice Department official met with Maxwell to ask her questions about Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls.

"We can confirm Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas," a Bureau of Prisons spokesman said.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, interviewed Maxwell for two days at a Florida courthouse last week in a highly unusual meeting between a convicted felon and high-ranking Justice official.

Blanche has declined so far to say what was discussed but Maxwell's lawyer, David Markus, said she answered every question she was asked.

Maxwell has offered to testify before Congress about Epstein if given immunity and has also reportedly been seeking a pardon from Trump, a one-time close friend of Epstein.

The former British socialite is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in 2021 of recruiting underage girls for Epstein.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the Texas prison where Maxwell is now incarcerated houses 635 female inmates and is a minimum security facility.

Trump is facing mounting demands from Democrats and many of his supporters to be more transparent about the case of the wealthy and well-connected Epstein.

Trump's conspiracy-minded supporters have been obsessed with the Epstein case for years and have been up in arms since the FBI and Justice Department said last month that Epstein had committed suicide while in jail, did not blackmail any prominent figures, and did not keep a "client list."

The president raised further questions this week as he told reporters he fell out with Epstein after the financier "stole" female employees from the spa at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

One of those girls was Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of using her as a sex slave and committed suicide at her home in Australia in April.

Giuffre's family issued a statement this week appealing to Trump not to consider pardoning Maxwell, who they called a “monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life.”