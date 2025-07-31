Jeffrey Epstein: Shadowy orange object seen moving up the stairs to suspect's cell block night before his death | Video

In a new development in the Jeffrey Epstein case, it has been revealed that an orange shape was spotted on surveillance footage near the convicted sex trafficker’s prison cell on the night he died. Forensic experts have now questioned the federal government’s explanation of the mysterious object. Jeffrey Epstein: Shadowy orange object seen moving up the stairs to suspect's cell block night before his death (MCC New York/U.S. Department of Justice)

The shadowy object was seen in a surveillance footage obtained by CBS News. The object can be seen in the clip moving up the stairs to Epstein’s cell block at the Metropolitan Correctional Center around 10:40 pm, the night before he was found hanging in his cell.

What was the mysterious orange shape?

Federal investigators previously claimed that the pixelated object was a corrections officer “carrying linen or inmate clothing.” However, forensic experts involved in an investigation into the jail video believe it may have been a jumpsuit clad inmate.

“Based on the limited video, it’s more likely a person in an [orange] uniform,” Conor McCourt, a retired NYPD sergeant and forensic video expert, told CBS.

Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019. While an autopsy and a joint DOJ-FBI probe concluded that he killed himself, forensic experts believe there are flaws in the Justice Department’s official review of his death.

The outlet reported that the footage does not appear to be raw and it is possible a screen recording. A cursor and menu can be seen on the screen. The feed also appeared to skip ahead a full minute just before midnight. The aspect ratio also suddenly shifted.

The Office of the Inspector General said that their conclusion about Epstein’s death has not changed despite the recent theories raised. “Our comprehensive assessment of the circumstances over the weeks, days, and hours before Epstein’s death included the effects of the longstanding, chronic staffing crisis in the [Bureau of Prisons] and the BOP’s failure to provide and maintain quality camera coverage within its facilities,” it said in a statement.

The statement added, “As CBS notes, nothing in its analysis changed or modified the OIG’s conclusions or recommendations.”