Ghislaine Maxwell might not get a pardon; lawyer explains Epstein files fall-out after DOJ meeting

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer did not seem very optimistic about Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend getting a presidential pardon after hours-long meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Maxwell was convicted and sentenced to 20 years on charges of child sex trafficking. President Donald Trump caused speculation after speaking about a potential pardon for her. David Oscar Markus, an attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell, talks with the media outside the federal courthouse,(AP)

“I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about,” Trump said on Friday at the White House before leaving for Scotland.

However, Maxwell's lawyer, David Markus, told reporters that his team has not ‘spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet’.

Markus was speaking after his client's second day of interviews with the DOJ in Florida. Asked about Trump's comments earlier in the day, the attorney added: “We haven't.”

“The president this morning said he had the power to do so. We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way."

Maxwell was Epstein's girlfriend for years. She was accused of recruiting minors for him to have sex with. Her relationship with the convicted sex financier and pedophile was under scrutiny during the Epstein trial.

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting federal trial on related sex trafficking charges.

Todd Blanche, who is also Trump's former personal attorney, has so far declined to say what he discussed with Maxwell. ABC News cited sources to report that Maxwell spoke about ‘100 clients’ in the nine-hour-long discussion. She was reportedly granted limited immunity, preventing the DOJ to use her testimony against her in the future.

No link to Epstein files

President Trump denied reports that he was briefed in the spring by Attorney General Pam Bondi that his name appeared multiple times in the so-called 'Epstein Files'.

"No, I was never -- never briefed, no," Trump said.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier this month reported that Trump wrote a birthday letter to Epstein back in 2003. The Department of Justice and the FBI said there was no proof that there was a ‘list’ of Epstein's clients, while affirming he died by suicide.

(With AFP inputs)