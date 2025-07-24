US judge rejects request to unseal grand jury transcripts tied to Jeffrey Epstein

The US Justice Department's request to unseal the grand jury transcripts linked to the Jeffrey Epstein probe has been rejected by a federal judge in Florida. A protester holds a sign outside the White House demanding the release to all files related to Jeffrey Epstein in Washington, DC.(AFP)

This is the first such ruling amid a series of attempts by the the Donald Trump administration to release more information on the case involving the late financier and sex offender.

Rejecting the Justice Department's bid, US District Judge Robin Rosenberg ruled that the request was not in line with any of the exceptions that would allow disclosure of grand jury materials, reported news agency Reuters.

However, the DOJ request argued that “many of the rationales supporting grand jury secrecy” did not hold as Epstein passed away in 2019, a CNBC report said. The publication also reported that the plea's rationale behind seeking disclosure of grand jury transcripts was a “strong public interest" in the Epstein probe.

The Justice Department's bid came amid mounting criticism for its choice to keep investigative evidence about Epstein from the public.

The DOJ's request in the Florida court stemmed from federal investigations into Epstein in 2005 and 2007, and sought to release transcripts from the grand juries in that court during those times.

Besides Florida, the US Justice Department also has similar pending requests in Manhattan federal court.

The bid is linked to an indictment against Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell. However, the ruling in Florida doesn't affect other pending requests for unsealing of transcripts.