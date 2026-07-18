Is Claude's Fable 5 down? Anthropic responds as users report ‘usage credits are required’ error

Users of Anthropic AI-chatbot Claude reported issues with Fable, flagship AI model. Users complained about receiving a “usage credits are required” error. They said Fable 5 vanished from Claude Code and selecting it would prompt the “usage credits are required” message. Representational. (REUTERS/Representational)

Claude acknowledged the issue with Fable, which, according to its website, is “flagship Mythos-class AI model, designed for long-running, autonomous knowledge work and complex coding.”

“We are aware of an issue preventing users from selecting Claude Fable 5 Claude AI, Claude Code, and other surfaces, and are working to resolve this issue,” a message on the company's status page read.

At 2:48pm EDT, the status page contained another update which said that a fix has been applied, and services are expected to be back up for all soon.

“We have applied a fix to resolve the erroneous requirement for usage credits on Fable 5, and are monitoring to ensure no further issues,” the update read. “You may need to relaunch Claude.ai or Claude Code to restore access as expected.”

Hundreds of users also reported issues with Claude Fable 5 on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports. More than 400 users reported the issue at the peak of the outage on Friday afternoon.

This story is being updated.