The World Cup trophy was stolen twice? The shocking story behind FIFA's iconic prize explained

The FIFA World Cup trophy is one of the most recognizable symbols in football, lifted by champions after the sport's biggest tournament every four years. But before the current golden prize became a global icon, its predecessor had a history involving two thefts, one unlikely recovery and a disappearance that remains a mystery. England's national soccer team captain Bobby Moore holds aloft the Jules Rimet trophy as he is carried by his teammates following England's victory over Germany in the World Cup final on July 30, 1966 at Wembley stadium in London. (AFP) As Spain and Argentina prepare to compete for the 2026 World Cup title, the winning captain will lift the current FIFA World Cup trophy, a design created by Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga in 1971. The trophy replaced the original Jules Rimet Trophy, which Brazil retained permanently after winning its third World Cup title in 1970. Here's the story behind how football's most coveted prize got its current form.

A replica of the FIFA trophy is in display for sale at the San Ysidro crossing port on the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana on June 13, 2026. (AFP)

Why did FIFA create a new World Cup trophy? The first World Cup trophy was introduced for the inaugural tournament in 1930. Known as the Jules Rimet Trophy, it featured a gold-plated sculpture of Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, holding a cup above her head. The trophy was named after Jules Rimet, the FIFA president who helped establish the World Cup. However, FIFA needed a replacement after Brazil made history by winning its third World Cup in 1970. At the time, tournament rules allowed the first nation to win three titles to keep the original trophy permanently. Following Brazil's victory, FIFA launched a competition for a new design. More than 50 proposals were submitted, but Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga's design stood out. Also Read: Argentina President Javier Milei reveals superstition behind not attending World Cup final vs Spain How was the current World Cup trophy designed? Gazzaniga created the trophy in his studio in Milan's Brera neighborhood. His design features two human figures spiraling upwards towards a globe, representing the world. The sculptor wanted the trophy to capture three emotions linked to football, the effort of the athlete, the celebration of fans and the moment of victory.

(From L) French players Bernard Diomede, Robert Pires, Bixente Lizarazu, Zinedine Zidane, Marcel Desailly and Laurent Blanc celebrate with the 1998 FIFA Trophy late on July 12, 1998 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis after their World Cup final match against Brazil. (AFP)