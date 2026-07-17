Spain vs Argentina: Restaurants, bars or theatre, where are you watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

When the clock hits midnight on Sunday, the stage will be set for the ultimate showdown: Spain vs. Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. Delhi-NCR's football fan fraternity is all set to cheer for their favourite teams and players not just from their home screens, but also at Delhi's culinary and nightlife spaces that are prepping to transform into high-octane stadiums of their own. Get together with your friends and family members to celebrate the FIFA 2026 fever at the World Cup finale.

From bars and breweries to restaurants, theatres and private parties at farms, various destinations are gearing up to host fans, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 AM IST (Sunday midnight going into Monday morning).

An official at New Friends Colony's Pebble Street says booking is sold out, and they're expecting close to 100 people. Gurugram's Downtown is putting up a big screen, and have included a redeemable cover charge of ₹1000. At least 150 people are expected. It's the same story at places like Zythos and Galaziio, Narma, Chica, which have exciting offers in store.

"In India, we think cricket draws the biggest crowd. But this FIFA World Cup final, we are also witnessing a surge in fans who want to enjoy the game collectively," says Vaibhav, Operations Head, Galaziio.

Fans have their plans in place; they want to watch the match with friends, food, drinks and enjoy a midnight out. "I am expecting it to be a battleground of loyalties. It will be exciting. I've taken a day off from work on Monday to watch the match," says 38-year-old Varun Sharma, who's rooting for Spain.

Theatre chain are also hosting special screenings. Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue and Operations, PVR INOX Limited, says sports have a unique ability to unite communities through shared emotion, and the FIFA World Cup has been a perfect example of that.

"The enthusiastic response to our screenings, with occupancies exceeding 42%, reflects the growing demand for premium, collective viewing experiences," adds Dutta, who is confident the live screening will attract impressive footfalls.

(With inputs by Dhanvie Sharma)