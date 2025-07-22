Jeffrey Epstein was living in ‘fear’ of Trump in his final days. Investigative journalist shares more

Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly “afraid” of Donald Trump. Journalist and author Michael Wolff claimed the disgraced financier not only knew the POTUS “better” but was also deeply unsettled by his rise to power. Journalist Michael Wolff claims Jeffrey Epstein was preoccupied and fearful of Donald Trump, despite their past friendship.(X)

Wolff, known for his explosive bestseller Fire and Fury, has now revealed that Epstein was one of his behind-the-scenes sources for the book. During an episode of his podcast, Wolff opened up about hours of private conversations he had with Epstein before his 2019 death.

“When I was writing Fire and Fury, I became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president,” Wolff recalled.

“Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him.”

Epstein was afraid to go public and died in prison, Wolff claims

Trump and Epstein's friendship began in the 1980s, and they reportedly clashed over money, women, and social dominance, per Wolff. “I think Epstein saw Trump as essentially Bush League,” he said.

“Epstein knew him, really, I think, better than most. I mean, this was a true BFF situation: two playboys very much styling themselves as playboys in that (Hugh) Hefner sense, who palled around for the better part of 15 years.”

Their friendship reportedly soured in 2004, after Trump outbid Epstein on a lavish Palm Beach property.

“He was really, really, really p****d,” Wolff recalled Epstein saying.

That rift deepened when Trump won the presidency in 2016. “When Epstein and I were talking about this, Trump was now the president of the United States, and I think frightening,” Wolff said. “Because the most inappropriate person to be the president of the United States was probably Donald Trump.”

“I was always startled how afraid he seemed about Trump. And I’ve spoken to several other people who knew Epstein well. They make the same point. And I know that Epstein would emphasize how he believed Trump was capable of doing anything. He had no scruples.”

Wolff said he encouraged Epstein to go public. “I urged Epstein to go public with everything I’ve told you here, but Epstein’s attitude was that I was unaware of how the real world operated,” Wolff claimed.

“So, in the end, Epstein died in prison and we’ll probably never hear that story.”