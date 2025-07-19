Who is Mark Epstein? Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claims disgraced financier ‘was killed’

A week after the Justice Department released jail video from the night Jeffrey Epstein died, missing footage has raised new questions about what really happened. The disgraced financier reportedly died by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. He was found unresponsive in his jail cell and was shortly pronounced dead around 6:30 am, according to a CBS report. Jeffrey Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell, and was shortly pronounced dead around 6:30 AM.(AFP)

Mark Epstein, the convicted sex offender's younger brother, believes Jeffrey was murdered. “I believe he was killed,” he said, adding, “Because a day after he died, I heard on CNN that he was found dead from assumed suicide,” according to Fox 2.

Who is Mark Epstein?

Mark Epstein, born in 1954 in Brooklyn, New York, is a property developer and former artist. He studied at Cooper Union and Stony Brook University and has run several businesses, including a real estate firm and a T-shirt printing company, according to Sun Sentinel.

From the beginning, Mark questioned the official story of his brother’s death. When he met with medical examiners in New York to identify Jeffrey’s body, he said they told him it didn’t appear to be a suicide.

“They came out of the autopsy and they both concurred that this looked more like a homicide than a suicide,” Mark recalled.

Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy

Dr. Michael Baden, a private pathologist hired by the Epstein family, said Jeffrey had several broken bones, including three in the neck. Baden noted that such injuries are “extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” according to The New York Times.

Last week, the Department of Justice released video from the jail where Jeffrey Epstein was held. However, several minutes appear to be missing. WIRED reported the discrepancy with the help of metadata experts who analyzed the file. Their findings showed that one of the original source clips used to create the final video was 2 minutes and 53 seconds longer than the version released by the DOJ.