'Certain things in common': What Trump wrote in alleged birthday letter to Epstein

The 'explosive' Wall Street Journal report Thursday on President Donald Trump's links to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein contained a letter that Epstein's friends, along with President Donald Trump, wrote on the former's 50th birthday. Donald Trump speaks with the media, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.(HT_PRINT)

The letter was part of a leather-bound album that was compiled by investigators when Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for the first time in 2006. The documents in the album were reviewed by the Justice Department during their investigations into Epstein, and his co-accused Ghislaine Maxwell.

The letter was written by Epstein's friends and was compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell to present to the convicted sex offender on his 50th birthday, which fell on January 20, 2003 - three years before allegations against him first became public. The WSJ reporters who accessed the letter described it as "bawdy."

In the letter, there were several lines of typewritten text inside the outline of a naked woman drawn with a marker. "A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly 'Donald' below her waist, mimicking pubic hair," the report writes.

Also read: What Trump drew for Jeffrey Epstein in alleged birthday letter. Shocking details revealed

The 79-year-old has spoken to the Wall Street Journal about the letter and denied writing it, calling it a "fake Wall Street Journal story."

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” Trump said. “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my word."

The Jeffrey Epstein files made it to the national headlines once again after a memo released by the US Department of Justice on July 6 which said that no further information with respect to the probe into Epstein and Maxwell will be released.

The memo, coming on the heels of allegations by Trump's former “first buddy” Elon Musk that Trump's name is in the Epstein's alleged “client list,” has angered a section of Trump's supporter base.