What Trump drew for Jeffrey Epstein in alleged birthday letter. Shocking details revealed

Donald Trump gave Jeffrey Epstein a bawdy letter for his 50th birthday, which was accessed by the Wall Street Journal. As per WSJ, the letter from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein has several lines of typewritten text. (X)

This news comes at a time when Trump and Epstein's past relationship is under scrutiny, with the President of the United States seemingly backtracking on his stance on the Epstein list, initially calling for its release. and later calling it a Democrat hoax.

What does Trump's letter to Epstein say?

The letter reportedly was within the outline of a naked woman, and was in the form of an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein.

“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything,” the note began.

Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.

Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.

Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.

Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

What did Trump draw for Epstein?

As per WSJ, the letter from Trump to Epstein has several lines of typewritten text and is framed by the outline of a naked woman, which looks hand-drawn with a heavy marker.

“A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair,” the publication reported.

What did Trump say about the letter?

Trump, in an interview with the WSJ, denied writing such a letter. "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he said, adding, “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.” Trump also reportedly threatened to sue WSJ if it went ahead and published the article, which the publication has done.