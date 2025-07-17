69% Americans believe Trump administration hiding details on Epstein files: Report

More than half the Americans believe that the Donald Trump-led administration is hiding details on accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a recent poll has found. The US Justice Department last week said that Epstein had not left behind any “client list".(AP)

The two-day survey, conducted by Reuters/Ipsos, shows that 69% of the respondents think that the federal government was hiding details on Epstein's clients. 6 percent disagreed that the Trump administration was hesitant to reveal the clients' list, while one in four said they were uncertain.

The case is under the spotlight, given that United States President Trump had, during his election campaign, promised to make more information public about convicted sex offender Epstein.

However, the Trump administration took a reverse turn on the promise last week, with the Justice Department saying that Epstein had not left behind any “client list”.

This was in contrast to Attorney General Pam Bondi's statement in February, wherein she suggested that it was on her desk. However, she later clarified that she was referring to the overall case file.

Only 17% of the respondents approved of the way the Trump administration has handled the case.

Among Republicans, nearly two-thirds believe that the federal government is hiding details about Epstein's business, while 35% approved of Trump's handling of the case. 29% disapproved of the handling and the rest remained uncertain.

What is the Epstein case?

Epstein, a wealthy financier, was charged with sex offenses in 2006, after a 14-year-old girl's parents informed police that he had molested their daughter at their home in Florida.

He was not subjected to federal charges owing to a controversial plea deal with the prosecutors, staying in jail for just over a year.

However, he was arrested again in July 2019, facing charges of trafficking dozens of teenage girls and for engaging in sexual acts with them in exchange for money.

While Epstein pleaded no guilty in the case, prosecutors in the case accused him of working with associates for a "steady supply of minor victims to abuse".

Epstein was found dead a month later on August 10, 2019 in his prison cell, while he was in custody awaiting trial.