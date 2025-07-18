Search
Did Trump try to kill Wall Street Journal's upcoming story on his Epstein links? Report surfaces

Published on: Jul 18, 2025 04:22 am IST

Amid Epstein file fallout, Trump allegedly tried to stop a WSJ story linking him to Epstein by contacting the paper’s editor, per a Status Report claim.

Amid the row over the DOJ's release of the Epstein files, a report has claimed that the Wall Street Journal is working on a story with new details on President Donald Trump's links with Jefferey Epstein. First reported by Status Report, the story claimed that Trump tried to contact the editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal to get the story killed.

US President Donald Trump.(AFP)
This story is being updated. 

