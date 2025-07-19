AI song fuels drama over Epstein files. Check viral video

The Jeffrey Epstein saga has taken a new twist this time around with a hilarious viral musical fantasy that focuses on Donald Trump. Viral musical video features Trump in the Epstein Saga.(YouTube/Mr. Newberger's AI Funnies)

The viral AI-generated musical video 'NEW HIT SONG—Releasing the Files (Trump's Epstein Files Saga)' posted on YouTube has taken the internet by storm. Throughout the video, AI-generated Trump, draped in a black and white suit, tap-dances through a glittering 1930s-style musical revue surrounded by flappers, prison bars, and the infamous ‘Epstein list.’

The POTUS belts out lines about “draining the swamp” while dodging scandal with jazz hands and old-Hollywood flair.

The surreal video delivers satire shenanigans and mass speculation as to the saga surrounding the Epstein files.

Trump sues WSJ for $10 billion over ‘fake’ Epstein letter

Notably, it started with The Wall Street Journal reporting earlier this year that Trump had once sent Jeffrey Epstein a 2003 birthday letter featuring a “lewd drawing.” The two were known to have socialised for over 15 years.

The POTUS called the WSJ piece “false, malicious, and defamatory” and has fired back with a whopping $10 billion lawsuit, alleging the Journal never even published the letter because it doesn’t exist.

“The letter was fake and nonexistent,” the lawsuit claims.

Interestingly, that lawsuit carries the exact same price tag as another $10 billion claim Trump filed just before the 2024 election, this time against CBS. In that case, he accused 60 Minutes of editing a Kamala Harris interview in a way that was “misleading” and amounted to “election interference.”

FBI used hundreds of agents to ‘flag’ all Trump mentions

Senator Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, recently pressed Attorney General Pam Bondi about an intense behind-the-scenes push to comb through Epstein files earlier this year.

Durbin claimed the FBI had 1,000 agents working around the clock in March to sift through 100,000 Epstein-related records.

“My office was told that these personnel were instructed to ‘flag’ any records in which President Trump was mentioned,” Durbin wrote in a letter.

“What happened to the records mentioning President Trump once they were flagged?” he asked.