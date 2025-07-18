Will Trump sue Wall Street Journal over Epstein article? POTUS already dropped the ans

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal published an article that claims Donald Trump, then a high-profile real estate mogul, wrote a birthday message in 2003 to a compilation of letters given to financier Jeffrey Epstein, three years before Epstein was arrested on prostitution-related charges. Donald Trump faces renewed scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Journal reported that investigators found a book of birthday notes during a past investigation into Epstein. Among them was one with an outline of a naked woman and the signature ‘Donald.’ The letter reportedly ended with the line: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

ALSO READ| Trump vs Rupert Murdoch: Why POTUS is threatening to sue media mogul over WSJ's Epstein story

Trump called the Wall Street Journal piece ‘false’

Trump quickly took to Truth Social and called the piece “false, malicious, and defamatory.” He also accused The Wall Street Journal, its parent company NewsCorp, and Rupert Murdoch directly of ignoring legal warnings.

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” the post read.

Soon after, Trump wrote, “Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval.”

Bondi echoed that plan on Thursday, stating she’d be ready to take the matter to court by Friday to seek the release of those documents.

Trump’s whiplash response to Epstein questions

Trump’s aggressive response comes at a time when the Epstein topic remains deeply divisive among his supporters. Just last week, a Justice Department and FBI memo found no evidence of foul play in Epstein’s death, debunking long-running conspiracy theories surrounding his 2019 suicide in a New York jail cell.

However, some in Trump’s political base have clung to the belief that Epstein was murdered to protect powerful individuals involved in his sex trafficking network.

ALSO READ| Trump's naked woman drawing, birthday wish and more: What's in the letters WSJ says Epstein got in 2003

Over the weekend, Trump even told supporters to stop focusing on Epstein and to move on. Still, by Tuesday, he gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal, and by Wednesday, he had reversed course again, slamming those still demanding transparency as “stupid” and “foolish.”