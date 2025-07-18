Trump's naked woman drawing, birthday wish and more: What's in the letters WSJ says Epstein got in 2003

Donald Trump reportedly gave Jeffrey Epstein a bawdy letter for his birthday, with a creative artwork to boot, as per documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal. Donald Trump denied giving Jeffrey Epstein any birthday letter.(AP)

While the publication reported that this was on the occasion of Epstein's 50th birthday, Trump, in an interview with WSJ, denied that he gave any letter, and even threatened to sue them if they reported it.

However, WSJ went through with the report and noted that Trump was not the only friend of Epstein who gave him a letter for his birthday.

What was in the other letters Epstein got on 50th birthday?

WSJ reported that Trump wasn't the only one who wrote a letter to Epstein on his 50th birthday. Among the others were billionaire Leslie Wexner and attorney Alan Dershowitz.

There was also a letter from a Harvard economist, who's now deceased.

Epstein was Wexner's money manager at the time, and the Bath & Body Works, Inc. co-founder wrote a short message, saying “I wanted to get you what you want… so here it is….”. As per WSJ, below the text was a line drawing, appearing to show a woman's breasts.

Meanwhile, Dershowitz's letter had a mockup of a 'Vanity Unfair' magazine cover, with mock headlines, like “Who was Jack the Ripper? Was it Jeffrey Epstein?”.

What Trump wrote in his letter to Epstein?

Trump wrote the letter in the third person, recreating a fictitious conversation.

"Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything,” the note began.

Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.

Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.

Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.

Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," he reportedly wrote.