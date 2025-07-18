‘Completely bogus’: Elon Musk, JD Vance slam WSJ for Trump-Epstein ‘birthday letter’

Elon Musk and JD Vance were among several Trump allies to slam the Wall Street Journal for publishing an alleged ‘birthday letter’ President Donald Trump sent to Jeffrey Epstein on the latter's 50th birthday. JD Vance and Elon Musk slammed WSJ's recent exclusive about Donald Trump(AP)

According to the bombshell report, Trump wrote: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret." WSJ further added that the president drew a naked woman, punctuated by a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.

President Trump, however, denied writing the letter. “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he told the newspaper.

JD Vance and Elon Musk also slammed the publication.

“Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?” VP Vance wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Doesn’t it violate some rule of journalistic ethics to publish a letter like this without showing it to the victim of this hit piece? Will the people who have bought into every hoax against President Trump show an ounce of skepticism before buying into this bizarre story,” he added.

Musk, meanwhile, called the WSJ story ‘bogus’. “Yeah, the letter sounds bogus,” he said while replying to similar claims made by Megyn Kelly.

Conservative pro-Trump commentator Laura Loomer claimed that the reported letter is fake.

“I’m calling bullshit on this Trump “birthday letter” to Epstein. It’s totally fake. Everyone who actually KNOWS President Trump knows he doesn’t type letters. He writes notes in big black Sharpie. Trust me, I would know. He doesn’t use email and he doesn’t type write. He writes messages in big black Sharpie,” Loomer tweeted.