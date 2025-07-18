'This is not me': Trump denies alleged 'birthday letter' to Epstein, threatens to sue WSJ

US President Donald Trump has denied sending Jeffrey Epstein a birthday card amid reports that he did so for the alleged sex offender’s 50th birthday in 2003. Donald Trump threatened to sue the Wall Street Journal during the interview with the publication(AP)

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said that he had never written a picture in his life and does not draw pictures of women, as it is not his ‘language’.

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words,” Trump said in an interview conducted on Tuesday.

The Republican even threatened to sue the Wall Street Journal during the interview with the publication before the report on his alleged birthday gift to Epstein was published.

“I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else,” he said.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, Ghislaine Maxwell prepared a special gift to mark Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday: a birthday album, which included letters from his family and friends, including Donald Trump.