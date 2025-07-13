‘Just release the files’: Elon Musk slams Donald Trump over ‘nobody cares about Epstein’ claim

Elon Musk intensified his criticism of US President Donald Trump on Sunday, urging him to release the files related to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Oval Office of the White House, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(File Photo/AP)

“Seriously. He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised,” Musk wrote, replying to a user questioning the lack of transparency around the case.

The remark comes as Trump defended former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in a post on Truth Social and brushed off renewed public interest in the Epstein matter.

Donald Trump said, "Nobody cares about Epstein," and argued that no more time or energy should be spent on the case.

“What's going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what's happening,” Trump wrote in a post over 400 words long.

Elon Musk vs Donald Trump over Epstein files

The feud between Musk and Trump over the Epstein case had intensified in June when Musk, without offering evidence, claimed Trump’s name appeared in government documents related to Epstein. The post was later deleted.

The tech-billionaire recently launched his political outfit called the “America Party,” and has since called for full disclosure in the Epstein case. Last week, he confirmed that exposing Epstein’s alleged ‘client list’ is a top priority for his new party.

In a separate post, Musk questioned Trump’s credibility over the matter: “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files?”

During his election campaign last year, Trump has stated he would have “no problem” releasing the Epstein-related documents.

Epstein’s life and death continue to fuel controversy

Jeffrey Epstein was convicted in 2008 in Florida for soliciting sex from underage girls. He was arrested again in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. A month later, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, sparking widespread speculation and conspiracy theories.

A joint memo released last month by the FBI and Justice Department concluded that there was no evidence to support long-standing theories surrounding Epstein’s death or the existence of a blackmail-based client list, reported news agency Reuters.

After reviewing over 300 gigabytes of data, investigators said there was “no incriminating client list” and reaffirmed that Epstein died by suicide.

Despite the findings, the demand for transparency in the case has persisted, with Musk now using it as a central talking point in his campaign against Trump.