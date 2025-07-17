Which MAGA figures are criticizing Trump's handling of Epstein files? Full list
Trump's dismissal of the Epstein files as a ‘Democrat hoax’ has sparked criticism from his base, including Joe Rogan and Candace Owens.
Donald Trump is facing unexpected criticism from within his own base over his latest comments downplaying the Jeffrey Epstein files, calling the whole situation a “Democrat hoax” orchestrated by James Comey, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden.
This dismissal isn’t sitting well with many prominent MAGA-aligned voices, who are now pushing back.
On Tuesday morning, Trump went on a tirade. “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “And my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line, and sinker.”
Trump says these former supporters of him falling for the Epstein scam:
- Roseanne Barr, a longtime supporter of Trump, posted, “Mr. President—Yes, we still care about Epstein. Is there a time to not care about child sex trafficking? Read the damn room.”
- Speaking at a recent Turning Point USA conference, Rob Schneider directly challenged Trump’s stance: “Release all the Epstein files, no matter the consequences.”
- Candace Owens, another conservative firebrand who has often defended Trump, called POTUS' Epstein comments “outright embarrassing.”
- Elon Musk joined the pile-on, tweeting memes about the controversy and commenting, “Trump is in the Epstein files.”
- Musk's post prompted Alex Jones to jump in, replying, “The DOJ's handling of it was over the top sickening.”
- Kevin Sorbo expressed, “I’m confused. Pam Bondi told us on camera that she had the Epstein list. Now she says it doesn’t exist. Is she lying or incompetent? Either way, not a good case for her to stay AG.”
- Actor Antonio Sabàto Jr. also weighed in, “So what the guy killed himself supposedly fo no reason? A hoaks? Unbelievable!!” he posted, misspelling “hoax” but making his disbelief clear.
- And then there’s Joe Rogan. On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he questioned, “Why did they say there were thousands of hours of tapes of people doing horrible shit? Didn’t Pam Bondi say that?”
“They can lie about all kinds of things, and this is today with the internet, like look, ‘Where are the Epstein files? Can’t find ‘em, don’t exist.’ Like, they can get away with shit, man.”