Trump tried to cover up his mysterious bruise with flesh-toned color? New photo surfaces

Fresh speculation is swirling around President Donald Trump’s health after recent photographs have raised eyebrows. Concerns rise over Trump’s health amid public appearances showing swelling and bruising. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

On the weekend, Trump was spotted in MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at the FIFA Club World Cup finals with his First Lady, Melania Trump. When seated and watching the match, onlookers realised that he had a swollen ankle and mysterious bruises on his right hand.

“The same discoloration is still clearly visible on his hand in the war room picture,” one source told Radar Online. The source added that the recurring bruise is “an alarming sign when someone with potential illnesses as varied as dementia and syphilis has the world’s security in the palm of his hands.”

Now, the noticeable bruise on the back of Trump’s right hand made headlines again on Tuesday when he spoke to reporters outside the White House. A C-SPAN camera caught the blemish under what looked like a layer of skin-toned makeup, per The Daily Beast report.

It wasn’t the first time Trump's mysterious bruise had made an appearance

Last month, while Trump stood in the White House War Room flanked by Vice President J.D. Vance, Senator Marco Rubio, and military leaders following a strike on Iranian nuclear sites, the same discoloration was clearly visible in official photos.

Also, back in December, during a public appearance and even during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, focused on the war in Ukraine, the bruise was visible.

“President Trump is a man of the people,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to downplay. “And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

Last December, the POTUS told the Times that the bruise was due to some work-related injury. “It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people,” he expressed.

Interestingly, in the past, there have been pictures of Trump with unnatural lumps in his clothes, under the speculation of using a catheter.