Kash Patel deployed hundreds to comb Epstein files for Trump references, claims US Senator

Five years after the arrest and the death of Jeffrey Epstein in prison, many still wonder who might have been his accomplices. It's been five years since Jeffrey Epstein's shocking arrest and suspicious death behind bars, and yet the public is still being told to stop asking questions—especially when it comes to who else might have been involved.

Now, many are pointing fingers at Donald Trump, who ordered a full FBI and DOJ review of the Epstein evidence earlier this year. The result? DOJ quietly dropped a memo a few weeks ago claiming no further charges were necessary. No charges. No infamous “client list.” Just Ghislaine Maxwell, already convicted.

Notably, Epstein was arrested back in 2019, during Trump’s first term, and authorities raided his homes and collected what they called a ton of evidence, enough to convict Maxwell. But Epstein? He died in a jail cell before his trial.

Now, supporters of Trump expected the Epstein files would be declassified immediately once he resumed his second term. Instead, in February, Attorney General Pam Bondi handed out binders labelled ‘The Epstein Files: Phase I’ to right-wing influencers.

Bondi then claimed they were combing through “tens of thousands” of videos and promised the full files would eventually be released. But then FBI Director Kash Patel went on Joe Rogan’s podcast and flatly said there was nothing new. A few days later, the DOJ released their official memo confirming it.

FBI flagged all Epstein records tied to Trump

But Senator Dick Durbin, in letters sent to Patel, revealed that hundreds of FBI agents had been assigned to dig through the Epstein files, specifically looking for mentions of Trump. any mention of Donald Trump, per Durbin's Senate website.

“According to information my office received, the FBI was pressured to put approximately 1,000 personnel in its Information Management Division (IMD) … on 24-hour shifts to review approximately 100,000 Epstein-related records in order to produce more documents that could then be released on an arbitrarily short deadline,” Durbin wrote.

That’s tens of thousands of hours over just two weeks in March. Yet the final memo wasn’t released until June.

“My office was told that these personnel were instructed to ‘flag’ any records in which President Trump was mentioned,” Durbin noted.

So what happened during that three-month delay? What did they find that took so long, and why hasn’t it been released?

Trump’s response hasn’t helped. Once vocal about releasing the Epstein files, he’s now pressuring his team to keep things quiet.

“The convergence of your unexplained delay in releasing the Epstein Files … raises serious questions about whether President Trump has intervened to prevent the public release … to hide his own embarrassing and potentially criminal conduct,” Congressman Dan Goldman wrote.

Trump has even lashed out at his own base, calling them “weaklings” and saying he doesn’t want their support.

And when The Wall Street Journal uncovered an old birthday note from Trump to Epstein in which the POTUS wrote they “have certain things in common” and hoped for “another wonderful secret”, he sued… for $10 billion.