Trump and Epstein violated New Jersey law with an underage girl move, says former casino manager

Jack O'Donnell, who ran Donald Trump's Atlantic City Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in the 1980s, told CNN that Trump and Jeffrey Epstein used to bring underage girls to the casino during his four years working under the future POTUS. From left to right, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell can be seen in the picture.

“In my mind, [Epstein] was his best friend, you know, [throughout] the time I was there for four years,” O’Donnell told CNN.

He claimed the two were frequently spotted together at the casino, and at least once, they were seen with underage girls in tow. Bringing a minor or someone under 21 to the casino floor is vehemently wrong under New Jersey’s strict casino commission.

One morning in the late '80s, O’Donnell arrived at work only to find state inspectors already waiting in his office. They were keeping an eye on Trump and Epstein, and spotted a teenage girl who happened to be a recognisable athlete.

“This [inspector] happened to be a tennis fan and he said, ‘Jack, I know she’s 19 years old,’” O’Donnell recalled.

Trump was left with just an warning

Given that the legal age to be on the casino floor was 21, this wasn’t a minor infraction. The inspectors looked into the rest of the group and discovered that some of the girls Trump and Epstein brought along were underage.

Rather than slapping Trump with a fine, the commission gave him a warning.

“I had to call them and say, ‘They’re giving you a break this time, but if this happens again, the fine is going to be substantial and it’s going to be on your head,’” he told CNN.

“I did tell him in that conversation, ‘I don’t think you should be hanging out with this guy, just so you know, and you certainly shouldn’t be doing that in Atlantic City.’”

However, Trump being Trump called Epstein “a terrific guy” once who was “a lot of fun to be with” and noted that Epstein “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Notably, in a deposition of a defamation suit introduced in Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell another female Johanna Sjöberg testified, “Jeffrey said, ‘Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to’ — I don’t recall the name of the casino, but — ‘we’ll go to the casino.’”