Epstein's ex-girlfriend answers questions on '100 different people' tied to him

The Department of Justice has finished questioning Ghislaine Maxwell, sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend. She was asked questions on "100 different people" linked to the late financier, her lawyer said on Saturday. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein.(AFP)

In the interrogation by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell was asked "every possible thing you could imagine", David Oscar Markus was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

The attorney said Maxwell answered all questions "honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability", and never refused to respond to anything.

Ghislaine Maxwell was British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend. She is currently serving a 20-year-sentence at a prison in Tallahassee, Florida, after being convicted of lending support to her boyfriend in sexually abusing underage girls.

She was interviewed over the course of two days at a courthouse in Tallahassee.

Maxwell's questioning comes as focus returns to the Jeffrey Epstein case and a growing demand for a release of documents that could reveal more on the sex trafficking probe.

When asked about Maxwell's questioning, US President Donald Trump said he doesn't "know anything about the conversation". He also said that while he had the ability to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell, he hasn't thought about it.

“I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about,” Trump said Friday at the White House before departing for a trip to Scotland. The US President also said it was "no time to be talking about pardons".

Trump is also facing questions on his ties with Epstein. The two shared a friendship in the 1990s but had a falling out in 2004. While some reports have claimed that Trump is among those named in the Epstein Files, there is no evidence linking the President to the pedophile's crimes.

A Wall Street Journal report recently claimed that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump about being mentioned in the file "multiple times", but the White House rejected the claims.