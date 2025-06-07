What are Epstein Files, that Elon Musk linked to Donald Trump

Amid the ongoing feud between the billionaire Elon Musk and US president Donald Trump, Musk on Thursday made claims about Trump's involvement in ‘Epstein files’. He claimed that the files have not been made public because Trump is in it. In February some Conservative political commentators were spotted at the White House holding binders that read “The Epstein Files.”(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

In a post on X Musk wrote that "Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” he added.

What are Epstein files ?

For the past few months, the Trump administration has been talking about the Epstein files and how they are planning to release it. The files associated with the death of Jeffery Epstein, a convicted sex offender, are a collection of documents compiled by US federal authorities. It includes his flight logs, contact lists, clients list, court records and other information related to his activities.

Epstein, who had contacts with politicians and celebrities, hanged himself in his jail cell in 2019. Though his death was ruled as a suicide, his family later hired a forensic pathologist who said that a homicide is more likely. In September 2024, Trump had promised that he would release footage of "Epstein files” if he is re-elected as president.

What parts of it has been released ?

In January 2024, the court unsealed a collection of documents that was collected as evidence in a lawsuit by his victim Virginia Giuffre. This included transcripts of victim interviews and old police reports, that had already been made publicly known.

In February this year US Attorney General, Pam Bondi suggested that she might release the documents, including the late paedophile’s client list. Soon after the promise, some Conservative political commentators were spotted at the White House holding binders that read “The Epstein Files.”

After the promise, in February, the Justice Department released a new set of Jeffrey Epstein files. However, the list, which spanned over 100 pages, was not Epstein's client list but rather his contact list. The release also included logs from his infamous private jet, ‘Lolita Express.’ These records had been previously made public in a redacted form. However, some portions of the February released documents were still censored, including sections about Epstein’s victims.

While some parts of the Epstein files have been released, the documents largely remain to be sealed and not released yet. In the 1990s Trump and Epstein were friendly and attended parties together and appeared in photos, but no evidence was found linking Trump to the sex offender's crimes.