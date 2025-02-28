Menu Explore
Jeffrey Epstein flight log includes Eva Andersson, Ira Zuckerman, Sophie Biddle – See full list

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 28, 2025 06:22 AM IST

The Department of Justice released Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs, which include ex-girlfriend Eva Andersson and massage therapist Sophie Biddle.

The Justice Department released Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs and his contact list on Thursday. The flight logs includes the following names -

People walk out of the West Wing of the White House with "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" binders, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 27, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
People walk out of the West Wing of the White House with "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" binders, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 27, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Ghislaine Maxwell

Eva Andersson

Ira Zuckerman

Sophie Biddle

Alan Greenberg

Alan Dershowitz

Prince Andrew

Glenn Dubin

Didier

Tommy Quinn

Sharon Reynolds

Andy Stewart

Matt Grope

Maria Shriver

Bob Wendy

Sarah Kellen

Emmy Tayler

Jean Luc Brunel

Bill Clinton

Chris Tucker

Kevin Spacey

Naomi Campbell

Larry Summers

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
