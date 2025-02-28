Jeffrey Epstein flight log includes Eva Andersson, Ira Zuckerman, Sophie Biddle – See full list
Feb 28, 2025 06:22 AM IST
The Department of Justice released Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs, which include ex-girlfriend Eva Andersson and massage therapist Sophie Biddle.
The Justice Department released Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs and his contact list on Thursday. The flight logs includes the following names -
Ghislaine Maxwell
Eva Andersson
Ira Zuckerman
Sophie Biddle
Alan Greenberg
Alan Dershowitz
Prince Andrew
Glenn Dubin
Didier
Tommy Quinn
Sharon Reynolds
Andy Stewart
Matt Grope
Maria Shriver
Bob Wendy
Sarah Kellen
Emmy Tayler
Jean Luc Brunel
Bill Clinton
Chris Tucker
Kevin Spacey
Naomi Campbell
Larry Summers
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information
Recommended Topics
News / World News / US News /
Jeffrey Epstein flight log includes Eva Andersson, Ira Zuckerman, Sophie Biddle – See full list
See Less