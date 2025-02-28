New Jeffrey Epstein contact list released, includes RFK Jr.’s mom, Mick Jagger, Alec Baldwin and Courtney Love

The DOJ has given a group of conservative influencers access to Jeffrey Epstein-related files, excluding his “client list”.
On Thursday, the Department of Justice provided a select group of conservative influencers with files related to Jeffrey Epstein.
It remains uncertain whether these documents will be made available to the wider press or accessible to the general public. However, it wasn't the disgraced financier’s “client list”, just his contact list.
“This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.
