New Jeffrey Epstein contact list released, includes RFK Jr.’s mom, Mick Jagger, Alec Baldwin and Courtney Love

On Thursday, the Department of Justice provided a select group of conservative influencers with files related to Jeffrey Epstein. This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein, March 28, 2017. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)(AP)

It remains uncertain whether these documents will be made available to the wider press or accessible to the general public. However, it wasn't the disgraced financier’s “client list”, just his contact list.

“This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}