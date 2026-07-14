Nolan Wells' viral pool party photo last time teen was seen alive? Truth revealed amid wild speculations

Attorney Ben Crump , who has been hired by the family of Nolan Xavier Wells after the 18-year-old’s death, reposted a photo that claims to show the teen at a land-based pool party in Jackson County on July 5, a day before he was found dead. Crump, however, stressed on Instagram that he does not know “if these are facts or rumors.”

The photo sparked wild speculation on social media, with some people saying it was proof that Wells was alive on the mainland that night, possibly past the last time he was seen alive on Horn Island. However, the truth about the photo has finally been revealed.

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The photo shows a group of youngsters in a pool, with a boy marked with red to indicate he is Wells. His face is not clearly visible in the photo.

The truth about the viral pool party photo Tracetin Shepherd, Wells’ friend, told Rolling Stone the photo was taken on Saturday, June 27, in Pass Christian. He also told ABC that it was posted as part of a summer photo dump. The original poster of the photo deleted it when lies about the picture began to surface.

Rolling Stone reporters who got the metadata confirmed that the photo was taken at 11:58 pm on June 27.

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Recently, an unverified account claimed a story about the pool party photo that described a brutal murder. The post described events that took place after Wells was reported missing, and the story did not match previously reported facts about the case, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Now the photo has been verified to not be from July 5. Screenshots, however, continue to spread on social media, with some calling it a “breakthrough.”

Journalist Sarah Field slammed Crump for “helping spread unverified information.”

“This is getting ridiculous. Ben Crump is an ATTORNEY. Yet here he is, acting like a teenager with a social media account chasing clicks. He knows - or at least should know - the difference between evidence and internet gossip. Yet here he is amplifying a post that literally admits, “I don’t know if these are facts or rumors.” He is helping spread unverified information,” she wrote on X, adding that “this is exactly how false narratives are created.”

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was reportedly found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.