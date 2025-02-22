Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pam Bondi teases plans to release Jeffrey Epstein documents, including client list, ‘It’s sitting on my desk right now’

BySumanti Sen
Feb 22, 2025 01:57 AM IST

Pam Bondi said that there are “a lot of documents” related to Jeffrey Epstein that are sitting “on her desk,” waiting to be reviewed.

President Donald Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi has suggested that she might release documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case, including the late paedophile’s client list. Bondi said on Friday, February 21, that there are “a lot of documents” related to Epstein that are sitting “on her desk,” waiting to be reviewed.

Pam Bondi teases plans to release Jeffrey Epstein documents, including client list (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
Pam Bondi teases plans to release Jeffrey Epstein documents, including client list (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

During an interview with Fox News, Bondi said she got a brief about the materials shortly after she was confirmed to her post in the president’s administration. She added that looking at them was a “directive” from Trump himself.

‘Donald Trump doesn’t make empty promises’

During a live broadcast, Bondi was asked, “The [Department of Justice] may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients – will that really happen?”

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review; that has been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that, I’m reviewing JFK files, MLK files. That’s all in the process of being reviewed, because that was done at the directive of the president from all of these agencies,” Bondi replied from the Conservative Political Action Conference outside of Washington, where she was a speaker.

Donald Trump doesn’t make empty promises. I think promises made, promises kept. And that’s why we’re all there to carry out his directive about making America safe and prosperous,” she added at one point.

Bondi was also asked if she had seen anything among the documents so far that has made her exclaim “Oh, my gosh.” “Not yet,” she replied.

In January this year, Trump vowed to release a set of long-hidden government files on the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. after taking office. In September 2024, he even said he would release footage of UFOs and the so-called "Epstein files” if he is re-elected to the White House. "I'll do that. I would do that. I'd love to do that. I have to do that,” Trump said at the time.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On