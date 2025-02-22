Pam Bondi teases plans to release Jeffrey Epstein documents, including client list, ‘It’s sitting on my desk right now’

President Donald Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi has suggested that she might release documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case, including the late paedophile’s client list. Bondi said on Friday, February 21, that there are “a lot of documents” related to Epstein that are sitting “on her desk,” waiting to be reviewed. Pam Bondi teases plans to release Jeffrey Epstein documents, including client list (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

During an interview with Fox News, Bondi said she got a brief about the materials shortly after she was confirmed to her post in the president’s administration. She added that looking at them was a “directive” from Trump himself.

‘Donald Trump doesn’t make empty promises’

During a live broadcast, Bondi was asked, “The [Department of Justice] may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients – will that really happen?”

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review; that has been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that, I’m reviewing JFK files, MLK files. That’s all in the process of being reviewed, because that was done at the directive of the president from all of these agencies,” Bondi replied from the Conservative Political Action Conference outside of Washington, where she was a speaker.

“Donald Trump doesn’t make empty promises. I think promises made, promises kept. And that’s why we’re all there to carry out his directive about making America safe and prosperous,” she added at one point.

Bondi was also asked if she had seen anything among the documents so far that has made her exclaim “Oh, my gosh.” “Not yet,” she replied.

In January this year, Trump vowed to release a set of long-hidden government files on the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. after taking office. In September 2024, he even said he would release footage of UFOs and the so-called "Epstein files” if he is re-elected to the White House. "I'll do that. I would do that. I'd love to do that. I have to do that,” Trump said at the time.