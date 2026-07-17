NASA's Webb Telescope discovers new hidden planet in Beta Pictoris star system

Astronomers have discovered a giant planet outside the solar system, known as an exoplanet, hidden within one of the most intensely studied planetary systems in the Milky Way galaxy. Image shows the Beta Pictoris system with the discovered giant exoplanet Beta Pictoris d at the right. (Illustration by NASA)

Using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers discovered Beta Pictoris d orbiting the nearby star Beta Pictoris, a planetary system that scientists have been studying for decades. The system was already known to host two giant planets: Beta Pictoris b, one of the first exoplanets ever to be directly imaged, and Beta Pictoris c.

The discovery of Beta Pictoris d marks a significant milestone because, unlike Beta Pictoris b and c, it was not identified as a bright point of light. Instead, astronomers detected the unique chemical fingerprint of its atmosphere, a technique that could transform the search for planets orbiting other stars, according to NASA.

"This discovery adds another piece to an already fascinating planetary system," said Aidan Gibbs, lead author of the study published on Wednesday in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, San Diego.

"Beta Pictoris has long served as a laboratory for understanding how planetary systems form and evolve, and now we have another planet helping us tell that story."

Beta Pictoris, located 63 light-years from Earth and about 23 million years old, is a nearby system in the Milky Way that offers a rare glimpse of the interactions between newborn planets and the disk of dust and debris left behind from their formation.

Accidental discovery Beta Pictoris d was not a planned discovery, but an accidental one. Astronomers were using the Webb telescope’s NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph) to study the atmosphere of Beta Pictoris b, when they accidentally discovered the new exoplanet.

Specifically, they used NIRSpec’s Integral Field Unit, which obtains both an image and a spectrum from each pixel in an image, NASA said.

"We weren't looking for a new planet," said Gibbs. "We were trying to understand one we already knew existed. Then, this telltale signal appeared in the data where we didn’t expect it."

How was it discovered? Webb's NIRSpec Integral Field Unit (IFU), which astronomers were using to study Beta Pictoris b, not only captures an image but also records a spectrum for every pixel in that image. In simple terms, it splits light into its different wavelengths, allowing scientists to determine properties such as how hot an object is and what elements and compounds it is made of without physically sampling it. This technique is known as spectroscopy.

While trying to study Beta Picroris b, astronomers expected to see a smooth spectrum from light reflecting off dust because the Beta Pictoris system contains a vast cloud of dust. Instead, they observed a series of peaks and troughs in the spectroscopic data.

What these peaks and troughs were a distinctive pattern of carbon monoxide absorption lines, spread out like a barcode. - It means that the dips occurred at exactly the wavelengths where carbon monoxide (CO) absorbs light. It is an expected feature in giant planet atmospheres.