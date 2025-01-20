Donald Trump has vowed to release a set of long-hidden government files on the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. after he takes office in what he believes will be an effort to ramp up government transparency. Trump vowed to take action directing these disclosures within “the coming days” during his victory rally in Washington, DC. Donald Trump pledges to release long-hidden JFK, RFK and MLK assassination files ‘in the coming days’ (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

‘And in the coming days, we are going to make public remaining records’

“As the first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government, we will also reverse the over-classification of government documents,” Trump told supporters in the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena.

“And in the coming days, we are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kenedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” he added, drawing loud applause.

Trump had sought to release the JFK files during his first administration, in keeping with the 1992 Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act. A 2017 deadline had been set to release the remaining files. However, Trump faced pushback from national security luminaries, including his former CIA director Mike Pompeo. The resistance caused Trump to release a tranche of files and then postpone the full release to October 2021.

Meanwhile, Trump aides have said the president-elect will start cleaning up the country’s “failed and corrupt political establishment” by taking more than 200 executive actions after assuming office. The actions include as many as 50 executive orders, which are legally binding. Some of these involve border security and domestic energy production, and some are designed to ensure that federal workers are hired based on merit, Fox News Digital reported.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser for the incoming administration, said that Trump has planned to start signing the orders immediately after his inauguration, with many of the moves being part of “omnibus” directives. Trump previously indicated he would sign at least 25 orders on his first day in office.