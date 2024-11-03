Shirley MacLaine on Marilyn Monroe's affair with John F Kennedy, Bobby: ‘How the boys got away with it all the time'

Veteran actor and author Shirley MacLaine, in her new book, The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories from this Marvelous Lifetime, has spoken about Marilyn Monroe, former US President John F Kennedy and his brother Robert F Kennedy, also known as Bobby. As reported by Hello Magazine, Shirley claimed that she once saw the then-president exiting a bedroom which was still occupied by Marilyn. Moments later, his brother Bobby entered the room and closed the door. (Also Read | Marilyn Monroe confessed about JFK affair to Jackie Kennedy) Shirley MacLaine spoke about John F Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Bobby Kennedy.

What Shirley said about JFK's 45th birthday party

Shirley wrote about 1962, when at the "famous celebration for John F Kennedy’s 45th birthday at Madison Square Garden, Jimmy Durante and I performed for the president and the crowd". She added that “what most people remember is Marilyn Monroe singing 'Happy Birthday' to him.” She also wrote that “everyone went to a party at the home of finance chairman for the Democratic Party Arthur Krim afterwards.”

As per the report, the book has a black-and-white picture with John, also known as Jack, in the background. In the caption, she wrote, "Jack Kennedy had just walked out of the bedroom behind me, and Bobby Kennedy had just walked in. Marilyn was in the bedroom."

She shared another picture of herself with Teddy Kennedy, which was clicked in 1984. In the caption, she wrote, "Here I’m telling Teddy Kennedy that story… and he’s laughing about how the boys got away with it all the time."

About Marilyn, JFK and Jackie

After Marilyn performed Happy Birthday on John's 45th birthday, May 29, 1962, reportedly his wife Jacqueline Lee 'Jackie' Kennedy Onassis gave him an ultimatum. This reportedly ended the affair between Marilyn and John.

A few years ago, author Christopher Andersen, in his book These Few Precious Days: The Final Year of Jack with Jackie, described how Jacqueline turned a blind eye to John's cheating. As then reported by news agency PTI, John's relationship with Marilyn later bothered her.

The book reportedly quoted the late actor Pater Lawford saying that Marilyn called Jackie and confessed to their affair. Marilyn reportedly also told her that John had already agreed to leave his family and set up home with the her. Jackie responded, "Marilyn, you'll marry Jack, that's great. And you'll move into the White House and you'll assume the responsibilities of First Lady, and I'll move out and you'll have all the problems."