Kamar Williams missing: What happened to one half of 80K Twins? Brother seeks help - latest update

Kamar Williams, one half of the viral 80K Twins, has been reported missing by brother Kiyel, leaving fans worried about the TikTok star. Kamar Williams, marked out in white is one half of the 80K Twins and was reported missing by his brother Kiyel. (Instagram/the80ktwins)

Kamar was reportedly last seen on Tuesday night and was wearing blue sweats and a white tee-shirt. “He told us he was leaving the house and never came back, he hasn’t called us texted us or anyone he knows. His location is off,” his brother further shared via a post made from their joint social media account.

Kiyel also wrote “I didn’t want to bring this to social media but my twin brother kamar hasn’t been seen in almost two days, since Tuesday night…We hope nothing is wrong with him, but we made this post so that if anyone see him please tell him to contact us asap." He urged fans to share the post.

Kamar's current location and condition remain unknown. However, it does not appear that law enforcement is search for Kamar yet, and Kiyel has made an appeal on social media in an attempt to find his viral twin.

Kamar Williams missing: Reactions from fans The news of Kamar going missing drew reactions from many of the 80K Twins' fans. One wrote “hope bro is found safe,” while another said that praying for Kamar's safe return was the only option.

Another cautiously checked if this was a prank from the TikTokers. “I hope this isn’t a joke because there’s a such thing as too far. I hope he’s safe,” they wrote. Meanwhile, many others wished for a safe return and offered prayers to that end.

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The news of Kamar's disappearance went viral on X and Facebook as well. One person said “Hopefully he just needed a mental break .... One of those when you ghost EVERYBODY for ya own sake ...”. Meanwhile, another noted that their father had not posted anything about Kamar's disappearance. However, an Instagram story from Travelle noted that his last post was scheduled for 9, after which he was going off the grid. Travelle did not specify why he was going off the grid, but his most recent post also has comments from fans hoping Kamar is found soon.

Yet another person asked if the family had gone to the police. “Does anyone know if they made a police report or reported him missing yet? Praying he returns home safely,” one wrote.

Kamar and Kiyel are largely popular on TikTok and Instagram. The duo is known for lifestyle content, family comedy, and prank videos which feature their father. Their joint accounts have garnered millions of followers.