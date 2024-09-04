Donald Trump claims he would release UFO footage, Epstein files and more if elected: 'I'd be inclined to do the…'

Donald Trump has claimed that he would release classified files if he is re-elected to the White House. Speaking to podcaster Lex Fridman, the former president promised that if he is elected in 2024, he will release footage of UFOs, classified documents on former president John F Kennedy, and the so-called "Epstein files.” Donald Trump claims he would release UFO footage, Epstein files and more if elected (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

"I'll do that. I would do that. I'd love to do that. I have to do that,” Trump said.

"They also are pushing me on Kennedy. And I did release a lot, but I had people come to me and beg me not to do it. But I'll be doing that very early on. But I would do that,” he added.

Trump further said that he plans on releasing documents on Jeffrey Epstein, convicted sex offender. Trump has reportedly been photographed with Epstein several times. Trump said, "I don't think I had... I mean, I'm not involved. I never went to his island, fortunately. But a lot of people did."

‘I'd be inclined to do the Epstein’

Trump suggested that Epstein managed to convince so many people to visit him on his private islands because he was "a good salesman.” The former president added that he would " certainly take a look at" the files, claiming that the list of clients who visited Epstein’s island is being kept confidential in an attempt to protect certain people.

"Now, Kennedy's interesting 'cause it's so many years ago. You know, they do that for danger too, because you know, endangers certain people, et cetera, et cetera. So Kennedy is very different from the Epstein thing. But yeah, I'd be inclined to do the Epstein. I'd have no problem with it,” Trump said.

In the podcast, other topics Trump spoke about included the campaign trail, the 2020 election, illegal immigration, and foreign policy in Ukraine and China. He also opened up about what he feels about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.