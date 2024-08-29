Kevin O’Leary calls out Kamala Harris for ignoring the press: ‘Come out, wherever you are’

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary is among the latest people to call out Kamala Harris for ignoring the press ever since Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her. O’Leary said there was "no scenario" where this was acceptable for a person who is running to be the US president. Kevin O’Leary calls out Kamala Harris for ignoring the press (kevinolearytv/Instagram, photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)

"Let's be bipartisan for a moment and let's agree on one thing: There's no scenario where the President of the United States can't head up a press conference. Under any scenario," O'Leary said on Monday's ‘Outnumbered.’ "Every president, every president has been able to address the press. And in the good times and the bad times. She has to start talking to the press, period."

O'Leary went on to say that investors like himself and swing state voters demand answers from Harris, but she has refused to speak out and lay out her policies in detail. "I need explanations for these policies because I have to invest on these policies," O’Leary, chairman of O'Leary Ventures and a famous investor on Shark Tank, said. "I have questions and I don't get any answers. I'm not being unreasonable."

"Come out, come out, wherever you are and talk to the press!" he added.

O’Leary shared the video of him making the remarks, with the caption, “I’m baffled by this. EVERY president in history has faced the press, good times or bad. No exceptions. Yet here we are, still waiting for Kamala Harris to address the nation directly. If you’re serious about policy, you have to engage. Swing voters are asking, “What’s the hold-up?” It’s simple… Come out and talk to the press. Period. No more excuses!”

When Bill Maher slammed Kamala Harris for ignoring the press

Recently, Bill Maher said that Harris ignoring the press is “more insulting” than Donald Trump’s attacks against news organisations. “Trump says you’re ‘the enemy of the people,’ which is pretty bad. What she’s kind of saying is, ‘I don’t need you. I’m not talking to you. You don’t matter. You’re not relevant anymore to me.’ To me, that’s even worse than ‘I hate you.’ It’s like ‘I don’t think about you’,” Maher said.

It has been a month since Harris was endorsed by the president, but she has yet to hold news conferences or do interviews. The vice president had earlier said she would be scheduling an interview before the end of August. However, when Fox News’ Peter Doocy recently asked her whether she was ready for an interview with Fox News, Harris jokingly said, “I’m working toward it.”