JD Vance blasts Kamala Harris for criticising Donald Trump over Arlington incident: ‘Go to hell’

JD Vance has said Kamala Harris “can go to hell” if she wanted to criticise Donald Trump for attending a ceremony to honour the fallen 13 servicemembers who died during the Afghanistan withdrawal. Vance made the remark after the Trump campaign reportedly got into an altercation with an official at Arlington National Cemetery. The official is believed to have tried to stop them from filming and photographing in Section 60, which is the burial site for military personnel who died while fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq. JD Vance blasts Kamala Harris for criticising Donald Trump over Arlington incident (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, AFP)

Michael Tyler, a spokesperson for Harris, later said in an interview with CNN that the incident was “pretty sad” and “not surprising.” Vance was asked to comment on the incident at a campaign event in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, August 28. Trump’s VP pick, visibly disturbed, said in response that Harris “can go to hell” if her team wanted to attack Trump.

‘Kamala Harris is disgraceful’

Vance went on to call out the vice president for not firing people responsible for the withdrawal. “The other thing that our veterans care more about is that three years ago, 13 brave innocent Americans died. And they died because Kamala Harris refused to do her job and there hasn’t been a single investigation or a single firing,” he said.

“Kamala Harris is disgraceful. We want to talk about a story out of those 13 brave innocent Americans who lost their lives? It’s that Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won’t even do an investigation into what happened. And she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up?” he said, adding that she “can go to hell.”

Vance accused the media of exaggerating the incident. “The altercation at Arlington cemetery is the media creating a story where I really don’t think that there is one,” he said, adding that the Gold Star families wanted the former president there. He stressed that the incident was not an “insult” to the memories of the deceased servicemembers, and added that an Arlington National Cemetery staff member “had a little disagreement with somebody” but the media simply wanted to create a “national news story.”