Trump says it's Biden and Harris' ‘fault’ that there were security failures at PA rally: ‘That bullet is because of…’

Donald Trump has claimed in an interview that it is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ “fault” that there was a lack of a sufficient security detail at the Pennsylvania rally, where he survived an assassination attempt. Trump made the comments in an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw. Trump says it's Biden and Harris' ‘fault’ that there were security failures at PA rally (REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo, AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“People would ask, whose fault is it? I think to a certain extent it’s Biden’s fault and [Vice President Kamala] Harris’s fault,” Trump said during the sit-down on Tuesday, August 27.

“And I’m the opponent,” Trump continued. “Look, they were weaponizing government against me. They brought in the whole DOJ to try and get me. They weren’t too interested in my health and safety.”

“Our people were always fighting to get more security, more Secret Service, and he knew that we didn’t have enough,” he added.

‘Maybe that bullet is because of their rhetoric’

At another point in the interview, the former president said that Biden and Harris are “a threat to democracy.” “They’re saying I’m a threat to democracy. No, they’re a threat,” he said.

“They would say that. That was a standard line, just keep saying it, and you know that can get assassins or potential assassins going. … Maybe that bullet is because of their rhetoric,” Trump added.

Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at the rally, injuring Trump and two others, and killing one attendee. After facing massive criticism over the handling of the assassination attempt on Trump, Secret Service Director Kimberley Cheatle resigned.

During a joint congressional hearing, Acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe said that he was “ashamed” of the lapses due to which Crooks was able to carry out the shooting. “I laid in a prone position to evaluate his line of sight,” Rowe said. “What I saw made me ashamed.”

“As a career law enforcement officer, and a 25-year veteran with the Secret Service, I cannot defend why that roof was not better secured,” he added.