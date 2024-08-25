Bill Maher says Kamala Harris ignoring press is ‘more insulting than what Trump does’: ‘What she’s kind of saying is…’

Bill Maher has suggested that Kamala Harris ignoring the press is “more insulting” than Donald Trump’s never-ending attacks against news organisations. It has been a month since the vice president was endorsed by Joe Biden. However, she has yet to hold news conferences or do interviews. Bill Maher says Kamala Harris ignoring press is ‘more insulting’ than Donald Trump’s behaviour towards news orgs (Janet Van Ham / HBO, AP, photo by Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

‘I feel like it’s more insulting than what Trump does’

“What do you think about the fact that Kamala doesn’t talk to the press?” Maher asked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “In a way, I feel like it’s more insulting than what Trump does.”

“Trump says you’re ‘the enemy of the people,’ which is pretty bad. What she’s kind of saying is, ‘I don’t need you. I’m not talking to you. You don’t matter. You’re not relevant anymore to me.’ To me, that’s even worse than ‘I hate you.’ It’s like ‘I don’t think about you’,” he continued.

“I don’t know if it’s worse than denigrating the press on a daily basis, which is what Donald Trump did,” Collins replied. “I covered him in the White House every day as a correspondent. And, you know, oftentimes to kind of, you know, shake you if you’re asking him a question, he would try to get into a personal argument with you, or just deny or lie about what you were asking about. And so I don’t know if I would compare the two.”

“I do think she should talk to the press. I think anyone who wants to have access to the nuclear codes should be willing to sit down and take questions. And we want to have her on the show,” Collins added.

“I’d love to too,” Maher responded. “But I’m not going to hold my breath.”

Trump, on the other hand, has been available to the press for news conferences and interviews. Harris said earlier this month that she would be scheduling an interview before the end of August. However, this week, on being asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy whether she was ready to sit for an interview with Fox News, Harris jokingly said, “I’m working toward it.”