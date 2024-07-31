Bill Maher tells Hawk Tuah Girl that Taylor Swift is eventually ‘gonna get dumped’ by Travis Kelce

American comedian and ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ host Bill Maher recently speculated about the future of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship on his ‘Club Random’ podcast. Speaking with Haley Welch, Maher confidently predicted that Kelce would eventually “dump” Swift. Bill Maher calls out Taylor Swift's 'tacky' displays of support for Travis Kelce(Real Time with Bill Maher)

“He’s gonna dump her, though, you know that,” Maher stated. “With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when.”

Welch, a 21-year-old Swift fan and host of “Hawk Tuah Girl,” tried to find a silver lining in Maher’s prediction.

“You gotta think about it this way,” Welch suggested. “If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?”

She further speculated, “It won’t be ‘F**k John Mayer’ no more, it will be ‘F**k Travis.'”

Swift's iconic ‘Dear John’ breakup song was released following her breakup with ex-John Mayer. “That was a long time ago,” the Real Time host said, and based, “Is she still singing about that?”

Maher says Swift need a song called ‘Maybe It’s Me' one Kelce ‘dumps’ her

Maher, however, was critical of Swift’s tendency to write songs about her ex-boyfriends. “You can’t control what the muse dictates to you. She’s a songwriter. I can’t fault her for that,” Maher added.

“But It does seem like such a recurrent theme. At some point, you just wanna say, maybe you should write a song called ‘Maybe It’s Me.”

While addressing Swift’s public appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games to support Kelce. Maher called the So High School songstress “very tacky” for her enthusiastic displays of support.

He elaborated, “I’m sure she’s a lovely person, but the whole thing with the football player... I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’ I mean, come on.”

Welch defended Swift: “Whatever makes her happy. If that’s what she wants to do and it makes her happy, it ain’t got nothin’ to do with me.”

However, Maher also said that he is an “admirer” of Swift and noted about her comparison to The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, and Elvis Presley who “had immense careers” and “dominated the music into the American culture.”

Swift and Kelce's relationship, which began in secret in July 2023, became public when Swift attended a Chiefs game in September 2023.