Bill Maher quips Donald Trump's ‘shooter has done so much damage to the left’

On his show, ‘Real Time With Bill Maher,’ on Saturday night, Bill Maher “unequivocally denounced” the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania rally. HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher'(Janet Van Ham / HBO)

“I so unequivocally denounce it. I don’t care what you think about that,” Maher asserted.

“Not funny. I’m sure there will be jokes that people will make because they hate him so much—about, they wish it went the other way. Not for me. Not for me."

The New York native pointed out, “Whoever was the shooter has done so much damage to the left.”

“Lost a lot of moral high ground in the ‘you’re the violent people.’ You know, ‘liberals don’t shoot people, liberals don’t solve it that way.’”

The assassination attempt at the packed rally resulted in the death of the shooter and one firefighter, with two others critically wounded. The shooter was identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Trump, whose left ear was grazed by a bullet, was seen with blood streaming down from his ear. His campaign later said to the public that he was “fine” after treatment at a local medical facility.

Motive behind Trump's assassination attempt remained unclear

“At present, we have not identified an ideology associated with the subject, but I want to remind everyone that we’re still very early in this investigation,” Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek told reporters, noting that the shooting was being investigated as “a potential domestic terrorism act.”

Crooks, who had no prior history of legal or mental health issues, had a complex political background. While state records show he registered as a Republican at 18, campaign finance records reveal he donated $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project, a Democratic organization, in January 2021.

“It makes me wonder why he would carry out an assassination attempt on the conservative candidate,” Max R. Smith told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

During his show in Minnesota, Maher reflected on the broader implications of the incident. “None of this violence happens in a vacuum,” he noted, expressing relief that Trump was largely unharmed.

“Trump? I gotta say this. He’s the luckiest motherf***er that has ever walked the face of the earth.”

Maher also commented on the images of Trump with blood streaming down his face as he was hustled off the stage. “When I saw that photo today of him with the blood streaming down his face—I don’t want to say the election’s over but—” Maher laughed, and added, “Because anything can happen in an election. But Jesus Christ.”