Bill Maher says Biden will quit 2024 presidential race on this date…

Bill Maher brutally slammed Joe Biden during Friday's episode of his HBO talk show. The 68-year-old affirmed that the Democrats will replace Biden in the 2024 presidential race. “The issue with President Biden isn’t if, it’s who,” Maher said on Real Time with Bill Maher. He further went on to predict the date the 81-year-old would announce his decision to step aside. Bill Maher brutally roasts Joe Biden, predicts the date President will quit the 2024 race

HBO's Bill Maher affirms Biden will quit the presidential race

“Who will replace him? Because he is not going to be the Democrats’ candidate for president in 2024, all due respect,” Maher said on Friday. The talk show host expressed his confidence in Biden losing his candidacy, saying that American politics is run by “mean girls” who relentlessly pick on a “vulnerable person.” Maher added that the commander-in-chief would make the historic decision on August 9.

“Biden is toast. The walls will keep crumbling, and my pick in the office pool for when he gives it up is August 9,” Maher said. The date marks the 50th anniversary of Richard Nixon's historic resignation as the US President. “Yes, replacing a president as his party’s candidate this late will seem like a big deal,” the television personality continued, adding, “For about three days, and then we’ll all be over it”

Maher also took a dig at Kamala Harris, who ran a failed presidential campaign four years ago. “Kamala Harris, Vice President, will get all of Biden’s campaign money, and on the Democrats’ best issue, abortion, she’s a walking reminder to women that Republicans are coming for the abortion pill. She won’t just protect Plan B. She is Plan B,” Maher said.

He went on to say, “Sure, it would be fun and probably a winner if Michelle Obama ran, but she’s off living her best life. We’re not going to get a superstar. We’re not going to get a superstar in this draft.” “We’re at the airport, and at this point, we just need to be sure we get the last rental car. Something reasonably safe, relatively clean and not Trump. If there isn’t a dead Girl Scout in the trunk, we’re good to go,” Maher concluded.