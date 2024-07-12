Biden declares ‘listen to’ Trump after being mocked for mixing up Kamala Harris with Donald Trump

Donald Trump seized the opportunity to mock President Joe Biden's slip-up during his 'Big Boy' press conference. Following Biden's earlier gaffe of mistakenly referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as 'President Putin', the POTUS sparked another round of internet mockery with yet another embarrassing moment. As he began to take questions, the president stumbled almost immediately. This time, Biden left the crowd baffled by referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as 'Trump'. Biden’s lead has shrunk over the last few days, as Trump and his family have virtually carpet bombed the key battle ground states, including as many as 15 rallies by the president.(AP Photo)

Biden refers to Kamala Harris as 'Trump' at Big Boy conference

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I think she’s not qualified to be president,” Biden said. The President was said to be discussing concerns regarding Vice President Kamala Harris's capacity to win against Donald Trump should she be the main contender.

“She is "qualified to be president — that's why I picked her,” Biden fumbled again when asked about his VP’s qualification. “First of all, the way she's handled the issue of freedom of women's bodies," he said. "Secondly, her ability to handle over any issue on the board, this is a hell of a prosecutor,” the POTUS added.

Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden

Taking to Twitter, Trump reacted to the viral ‘Oh Joe’ trend and said, “Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.” Taking a brutal jab at the ability of his opponent to run for the second presidential bid he added, “You’re doing great Joe.”

However, the chaotic meeting didn't end there. When reporters questioned Biden about Trump mocking him for his blunder, he responded by saying, "Listen to him."

“This “Big Boy” train wreck just keeps better and better,” a user commented on the video. “I can barely get myself to even look at the screen,” wrote another stressing, “this is elder abuse.” “Big Blunder on the Big Boy Presser Doesn't know who his VP is ....President Trump has to be Rolling on the floor over this one,” one more added.

Democrats calling out Biden to step aside

Amid mounting pressure for the president to withdraw from the race and potentially hand over the reins to Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden appears resolute in his decision not to step down. Currently, fourteen House Democrats and one Democratic senator have urged Biden to relinquish his presidential nomination before the November election.

Despite these calls, Biden remains steadfast, emphasising his commitment to running not for legacy but for the responsibilities of the job. When asked about the impact on his legacy if he perseveres and possibly faces defeat by Trump, Biden stressed his concentration on the current duties he must address.

"Well look, I'm not in this for my legacy," the president responded. "I'm in this to complete the job I started."