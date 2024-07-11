Donald Trump lashes out ‘fake movie star’ George Clooney should ‘get out of politics’ following the actor's Biden fiasco

Former US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Hollywood actor George Clooney after Clooney joined the growing chorus of voices urging President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Donald Trump unleashes scathing attack on George Clooney after op-ed urging Joe Biden to withdraw.(AP)

And the former POTUS is mincing no words against the veteran Batman star.

In a tirade on Truth Social, Trump disparaged Clooney as a "fake movie star" and demanded he "get out of politics and go back to television."

“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” Trump raged.

“He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat ‘talking point’ that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our Democracy.’”

ALSO READ| Barack Obama was aware of George Clooney's call for Joe Biden to drop out but chose…

Trump said, ‘Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television’

Trump did not stop there. He continued his expletive-laden rant by accusing Biden of numerous failings, stating, “No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement against his political Opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our Country, who Embarrassed our Nation in Afghanistan, and whose crazy Open Border Policy has allowed millions of people to illegally pour into our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions.”

Notably, US inflation rates have dropped to 3%, the lowest in four decades. Consumer prices also declined 0.1% from May to June.

Trump concluded his tirade with a personal jab at Clooney’s career: “Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”

Before winning the 2016 election, Trump was best known for his role on the reality TV show ‘The Apprentice’ and had no prior political experience. Despite this, he managed to secure the highest office in the land.

Clooney said the ‘one battle’ Biden ‘cannot win’

Clooney's recent op-ed in The New York Times marked him as the most high-profile donor and Hollywood figure to publicly call for Biden to step aside in the upcoming election.

“The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time,” Clooney wrote.

“None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big f***ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

This comes just a month after Clooney hosted a $28 million fundraiser for Biden in Los Angeles.