Democratic donors freeze $90 million cash, demanding Joe Biden to step down from the race

Several major Democratic donors have informed Future Forward, the largest pro-Biden super PAC, that approximately $90 million in pledged donations is now on hold if President Joe Biden remains the candidate, according to The New York Times report. U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies' 30th Annual Gala, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

These frozen contributions come at a time when Biden was aiming to move past a prolonged crisis within his party. This effort included a nearly hourlong news conference on Thursday evening, where he made a few gaffes but also showed a strong grasp of foreign policy.

While this appearance did not immediately exacerbate Democrats’ concerns about his electability, it also failed to quell the calls for him to step down. After his speech, three additional House members joined the chorus of elected Democrats urging Biden to end his campaign, and step down from the race.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}