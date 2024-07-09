Watch Jon Stewart school Democrats as he brutally roasts Joe Biden, ‘can’t we give this candidacy a stress test?’

Jon Stewart caned Democrats over their complacency and denial over Joe Biden's re-election campaign. He even insists there’s plenty of time to swap out President Joe Biden if voters feel so inclined. This, despite Joe Biden reaffirming, he isn't going anywhere. The Daily Show host Jon Stewart brutally roasts Joe Biden and schools Democrats for being complacent over the candidature.(Comedy Central)

“Four months is an eternity!” the host of The Daily Show quipped during his monologue on Monday night, contrasting America’s drawn-out democratic process with the swift, weeks-long elections in Europe.

Stewart made it clear he wasn’t outright demanding the president step aside but urged the Democratic Party to at least offer some alternatives for voters.

“Can’t we give this candidacy a stress test?” Stewart wondered. “Can’t we broaden the discussion? Do you get how desperate Americans are for some inspiration or leadership, and a way out of choosing between a megalomaniac and a gerontocracy?”

Starting The Daily Show on Monday, Stewart critiqued the party’s narrative since Biden’s dismal performance at the last debate. He showed clips of pro-Biden pundits telling concerned voters to essentially, “shut the f**k up.” Stewart responded with a succinct explanation of why Democrats might be worried. Then went on to school them with pictorial representation, how big the problem is.

Watch The Daily Show host Jon Stewart monologue on Joe Biden

“The debate was a shocking display of cognitive decline,” Stewart said. “Anyone who’s dealt with aging parents recognized it, and it was tough to watch.”

He further detailed why Biden needs more scrutiny: “Trump met expectations by being predictably crazy. But Biden’s stumbles and inability to articulate were shocking. I couldn’t believe what I was watching… And then it got worse.

“Instead of treating the American public with respect and discussing what we all saw, we were told, ‘these are not the droids you’re looking for.’”

Stewart yelled. “There are no participation trophies in endgame democracy.”

He continued, “Authoritarianism and Donald Trump aren’t our democracy’s only threats. ‘Get on board or shut up’ isn’t exactly a catchy pro-democracy slogan.”

Addressing the claim that there’s no time to change course with Biden, Stewart specifically countered the argument that there are “only” four months left.

“Britain just held an election in two months. France had two in one month, defeated fascism, and still found time for an affair with Denmark… Four months. It’s 119 days.”

Stewart wrapped up his monologue with a pitch for the Democrats: an open convention where candidates make their case directly to voters. “On Monday, anyone who wants to can give their pitch on how to make democracy more responsive to the people it’s supposed to serve.”

“On Tuesday,” Stewart went on, “the winners move to the next round and face Biden… By Thursday, the party is energized, unified, and sanctified. You could broadcast the whole thing for four days.”

“So, feel free to overlook any glaring weaknesses in your existential fight for freedom and democracy, and just white-knuckle it till November. Or take a hint from your own candidate…” Stewart said, playing a clip of Biden in 2023, claiming that “about fifty” other Democrats could beat Donald Trump.