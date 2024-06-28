US Presidential debate: The Daily Show's Jon Stewart has the last laugh, 'Both of them need...'

The first presidential debate left The Daily Show host Jon Stewart saying, “This can't be real life.” In his Thursday monologue, the 61-year-old expressed his concerns about both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Stewart noted that while the former repeatedly made false claims, the latter severely underperformed. The Daily Show host Jon Stewart slams Joe Biden and Donald Trump for underperforming in the first Presidential debate of 2024(The Daily Show)

Jon Stewart fumes over Trump-Biden debate

Stewart, the long-time host of the Comedy Central show, was visibly appalled by the contenders for the 2024 presidential run. “Let me just say, after watching tonight's debate, both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs!” he said.

“As much of it as they can get, as many times a day as their bodies will allow. If performance-enhancing drugs will improve their lucidity, their ability to solve problems — and in one of the candidates' cases, improve their truthfulness, morality, and malignant narcissism — then suppository away,” Stewart continued.

“They should be taking whatever magical drugs can kick their brains into gear ’cause this ain't Olympic swimming,” he added. Midway through his show, Stewart slammed Biden for giving a confused look while stumbling over his response on Medicare. Stewart mocked Biden, saying his agenda for the night was “not look old and not have a senior moment.”

“OK, a high-pressure situation. A lot of times, you can confuse saving Medicare with beating it. I’m sure it’s not something that repeated throughout the debate, causing Democrats across the country to either jump out of windows or vomit silently into the nearest recycling bin,” Stwart said, reacting to Biden's answer.

Towards the end of the monologue, a defeated-looking Stewart tore his stack of papers and concluded with, “And by the way, if those drugs don’t exist, if there aren’t actually performance-enhancing drugs for these candidates, I could sure use some recreational ones right now. Because this cannot be real life. It just can’t.”