 Joe Biden's daughter Ashley slammed for gaffe during Pride speech at White House, ‘Runs in the family’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Joe Biden's daughter Ashley slammed for gaffe during Pride speech at White House, ‘Runs in the family’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 27, 2024 03:38 PM IST

In her elaborate speech, Ashley highlighted the importance of children being able to feel “loved, accepted, and supported.”

Ashley Biden is facing severe backlash for making a gaffe during her Pride ceremony speech at the White House. The First Daughter was mocked on social media Wednesday after struggling with the LGBTQ acronym, with netizens likening her error to the President’s habitual slip-ups.

Ashley Biden was brutally slammed for mispronouncing LGBTQ during her Pride speech at the White House(AFP)
Ashley Biden was brutally slammed for mispronouncing LGBTQ during her Pride speech at the White House(AFP)

Ashley Biden’s Pride speech goes awry

The 43-year-old social worker headlined the White House Pride celebration on the South Lawn alongside her mother, Jill Biden. Ashley praised the First Lady, calling her “the woman who taught me to be myself and showed me in so many ways how I can make a difference.”

In her elaborate speech, Ashley highlighted the importance of children being able to feel “loved, accepted, and supported.” “It’s everything,” she stressed before noting how this is not the case for every child out there.

“Unfortunately, as we know, not all children grow up this way,” Ashley continued, adding, “Too many LGBTQ children grow up in homes that don’t accept them. Or, if they are accepted at home, they go to school each day and either have to hide a piece of who they are or are bullied because of it.”

Ashley then stumbled upon the widely used term, saying, “LGBCT…” before taking closing her eyes to quickly recover from the gaffe. Correcting herself, she finally said, “LGBTQ students deserve to be safe at school, at home and in their communities. Period.”

Netizens mock Ashley Biden for Pride speech error

As the clip of her onstage blunder went viral, netizens began mocking Ashley for stumbling. One X, formerly Twitter user said, “Looks like someone could use a refresher course in their ABCs... or should I say, their LGBTQs!” Meanwhile, another said, “Kind of a hint on Dad’s own debate skills tomorrow night.” “Like father, like daughter,” said one more user. Another X post read, “Obviously it runs in the family.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Joe Biden's daughter Ashley slammed for gaffe during Pride speech at White House, ‘Runs in the family’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On