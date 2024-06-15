‘Joe isn’t just..': Jill Biden's surprising reaction after ‘confused’ POTUS makes gaffes at G7 Summit

After Joe Biden's embarrassing moments at G7 Summit ignited the concerns over his mental and physical abilities, First Lady Jill Biden asserted that the November elections is about "character of the person leading" the United States. Joe Biden is capable of serving as president for a second term, stated Jill Biden.(AFP)

Addressing an assembly of elderly citizens during a pep rally in Reno, Nevada, Jill stated that her husband is capable of serving as president for a second term, despite the fact that the 81-year-old Biden froze during a Juneteenth ceremony and bewildered the G7 leaders during this week summit in Italy.

“We can’t wake up on November 6 like we did in 2016 terrified of the future ahead of us,” the First Lady insisted.

“This election is about the character of the person leading our country,” she added.

Approximately one-third of Nevada's 1.9 million potential voters are elderly, numbering 600,000 in total.

According to recent polls, Biden is trailing Republican rival Donald Trump, 78, by five points.

The first lady launched the "Seniors for Biden-Harris" whistlestop tour on Thursday with engagements in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota.

The campaign hopes to engage the older voter base with phone banks, racquetball and bingo activities, and rallies in favor of Biden, who will turn 86 years old at the end of his second consecutive term in office.

Reiterating identical statements from her Duluth stump speech, Jill told the Reno crowd, "Joe Biden is a healthy, wise, 81-year-old, ready and willing to get to work every day to make our future better."

"Joe isn't just one of the most effective presidents of our lives, in spite of his age, but because of it," she stated.

Biden’s blunders stunned allies at G7 summit: Report

While Jill's remarks were applauded by the audience, a new report revealed that Biden was "losing focus" during talks at the G7 meeting. One of the diplomats present at the summit even described him as “the worst he has ever been.”

The Sun was informed on Friday by a non-US delegation member that the commander-in-chief's public gaffes on the first day of the event were "embarrassing."

Biden arrived in Italy to attend the annual summit of the world's wealthiest democracies, which includes UK PM Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

However, Biden stole the limelight with a slew of strange antics, such as meeting Meloni with an awkward salute and straying from his fellow world leaders during a skydiving protest, prompting Meloni to shepherd him back to the group.

Public broadcaster RAI reports that Biden appeared to have gotten off to a poor start with Meloni even before the summit convened on Thursday morning, causing the Italian PM to wait for at least 20 minutes for his arrival.

In an apparent dig, Meloni reportedly told Biden when he finally arrived that "You shouldn't leave a woman waiting like this."

Rejecting the Sun story as "lies", White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates praised Biden for his "successful leadership overseas advancing our national security."