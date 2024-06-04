Hunter and Jill Biden attend jury selection for firearms case against former

After the declination of a plea of halt in the firearms case against Hunter Biden, the trial opened with a selection of jurors for the case on Monday. The news of the trial arrives close after the conviction of former US President Donald Trump as he was found guilty of 34 felonies charged against him. According to AP, the jury selection was attended by Hunter Biden and his stepmother and First Lady, Jill Biden. She was spotted sitting in the first row during the selection of prospective jurors in her stepson’s case. Hunter Biden arrives for the jury selection in the firearms case against him(AP)

‘Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today’

Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies in Delaware which has roots in a purchase of arms in year 2018. As AP reported, “I am the President, but I am also a Dad,” Joe Biden said, adding “Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today.” Hunter, who spent the past weekend with his parents, was accused of lying to a federal gun dealer by signing an application stating he was not a drug user and illegal possession of the gun for 11 days.

Prospective jurors' selection for the case

As the process of juror selection commenced, those who answered “yes” on a questionnaire were quizzed and questioned to test if they would be impartial and fair during the trial. The questions asked from prospective jurors ranged from testing their knowledge about the case to the opinions they held regarding gun ownership. According to AP, one woman was jointly dismissed by the attorneys as she showcased strong anti-gun opinions. “I would like stronger laws in this country about certain types of weapons,” she said. “The ones with high repeat, you know, that kill children in schools.” said the woman, adding further “I would ban them altogether, to be honest.”